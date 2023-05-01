LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.22.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $165.47 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.15.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

