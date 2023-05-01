Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of DYNT opened at $1.41 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.
