First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $37.28.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

