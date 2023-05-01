Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $213.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

