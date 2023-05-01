LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.09 on Friday. LadRx has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.
LadRx Company Profile
