Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Stock Up 0.5 %

ELTK opened at $3.94 on Friday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

About Eltek

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

