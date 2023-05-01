Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Stock Up 0.5 %
ELTK opened at $3.94 on Friday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
