The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 5.6 %
DXYN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.33. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.92.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
