The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 5.6 %

DXYN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.33. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 11.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Further Reading

