IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
