IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.