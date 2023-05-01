StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.3 %
LWAY stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
