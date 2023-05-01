StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

FSFG opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.