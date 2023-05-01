StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

