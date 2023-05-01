Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

