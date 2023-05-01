Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 2.5 %

Coffee stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.