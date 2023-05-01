Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

