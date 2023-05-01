Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Avantor Stock Up 3.9 %

AVTR stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Avantor by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

