Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.46-$3.66 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.
