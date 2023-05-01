Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY23 guidance at $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.46-$3.66 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

