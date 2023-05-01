Ingevity (NGVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Trading Up 1.3 %

NGVT opened at $71.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.