Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Everspin Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at 0-$0.05 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,497 shares of company stock worth $155,036. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

