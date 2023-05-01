Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
