Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.