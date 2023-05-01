STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $32,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $14,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.