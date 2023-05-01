Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
EKSO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
