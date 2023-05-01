Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

