TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.