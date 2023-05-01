TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance
NYSE TPVG opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.74.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.