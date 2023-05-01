Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.69 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Trading Down 0.4 %

NWPX stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $273.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

