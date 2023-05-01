Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Down 3.7 %

Mannatech stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently -28.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

