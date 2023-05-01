Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 174.21%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Personalis by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Personalis by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 71,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.