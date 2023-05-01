Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a negative net margin of 174.21%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Personalis Price Performance
PSNL stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Personalis has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.
