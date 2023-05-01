U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $141.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.86 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 76.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

