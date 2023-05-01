U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $141.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.86 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
USPH opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
