Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.20 per share for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $63 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,477.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,693.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,076.12.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,168,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

