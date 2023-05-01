Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Articles

