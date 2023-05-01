Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $4.61 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.