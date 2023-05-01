Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

