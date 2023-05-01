BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.