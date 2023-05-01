Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %
BDR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.