StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

AP opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei acquired 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694 over the last 90 days. 31.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.