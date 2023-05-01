Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 3.8 %

APWC stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.93.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.