StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 31.4 %
CHNR stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
