ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %

AEY opened at $0.95 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

