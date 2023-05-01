ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %
AEY opened at $0.95 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.49.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
