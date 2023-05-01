Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

