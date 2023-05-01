LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

NYSE LITB opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $142.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $156.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

