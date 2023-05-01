Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.