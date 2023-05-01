Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $25.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after buying an additional 258,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $3,904,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

