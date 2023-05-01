National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY23 guidance at $3.19-3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.19-$3.25 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

