First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 16,599 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 19,958 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, with a total value of C$750,221.22.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.81 on Monday. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$32.12 and a 52-week high of C$40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.12.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

