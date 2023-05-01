Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.57% of Xcel Brands worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

