Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

