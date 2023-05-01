Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

