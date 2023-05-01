Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of TRIB opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.