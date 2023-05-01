Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

