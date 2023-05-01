TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TESS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Insider Transactions at TESSCO Technologies
In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
