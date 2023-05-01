Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.80 on Friday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

